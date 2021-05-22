KUNG FU – Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FLASHBACKS TO ZHILAN'S PAST — After learning some devastating news about Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky (Olivia Liang) attempts to keep herself distracted by offering to help a young woman in need.
Elsewhere, Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) confronts her past, and Mei-Lei (Kheng Hua Tan) makes a startling confession.
Tzi Ma, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu and Gavin Stenhouse also star.
Michael Goi directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#107).
Original airdate 5/26/2021.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.