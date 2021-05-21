MDHHS Recommends Students, Staff Wear Masks In Classrooms Regardless Of Vaccination StatusLess than a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new re-opening plan, Michigan’s health department asks people to keep masking up in certain indoor areas.

Michigan Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Southfield Students Get Free Prom Ticket With VaccinationThe Southfield district said a donor who wants to be anonymous has pledged to cover the cost of the $80 ticket. Students without a vaccination won’t get the benefit, Superintendent Jennifer Green said.

DNR: Travelers Should Leave Firewood At HomeWherever your travels may take you this summer, you can make more room for your favorite recreational gear, your pet or even an extra friend by choosing to leave firewood at home, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

Police Seek Female Suspect In Connection To A Carjacking On Detroit's East SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a female suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking that occurred on the city’s east side.

The Downtown Boxing Gym That's Helping Detroit Students ThriveThe Free After-School Youth Program Provides Tutoring, Mentoring, Enrichment, College And Career Readiness