(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a female suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 4:30 a.m., in the area of Gratiot and Tacoma, where police say an 18-year-old woman reported that she gave an unknown female suspect a ride from a Mobil Gas Station located in the 17700 block of 9 Mile Road in Eastpointe.READ MORE: DNR: Travelers Should Leave Firewood At Home
While they were traveling, the suspect demanded the 18-year-old’s vehicle and then threatened her. The 18-year-old complied and the suspect drove away in her vehicle traveling westbound on Tacoma toward Schoenherr Street.
Police say the vehicle was recovered on March 15, 2021, in the 10600 block of Bonita.READ MORE: The Downtown Boxing Gym That's Helping Detroit Students Thrive
The suspect is described as a Black woman with a heavy build and has short red hair.
Anyone with information about this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-SPEAK UP.MORE NEWS: McDonald’s Employees In Detroit, Other Cities Demand Pay Increase
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.