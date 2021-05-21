(CBS DETROIT) – Meijer now offers a $10 coupon if you get vaccinated at any of its locations.
The coupon is good for any purchase as long as you get your second dose at a Meijer location.READ MORE: Wayne County Prosecutor: No Charges Will Be Filed In Death Of Priscilla Slater At Harper Woods Jail
Those who get their second dose at another provider can still get a $10 coupon, only good on purchases over $50.READ MORE: MDHHS Recommends Students, Staff Wear Masks In Classrooms Regardless Of Vaccination Status
It’s the latest move as companies promote getting the COVID vaccine.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 1,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths Friday
