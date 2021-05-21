  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Meijer now offers a $10 coupon if you get vaccinated at any of its locations.

The coupon is good for any purchase as long as you get your second dose at a Meijer location.

Those who get their second dose at another provider can still get a $10 coupon, only good on purchases over $50.

It’s the latest move as companies promote getting the COVID vaccine.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.