(CBS DETROIT) – Less than a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new re-opening plan, Michigan’s health department asks people to keep masking up in certain indoor areas.
The department recommends students and staff still wear a mask in classrooms, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
This comes as Detroit Public Schools plan a return to the classroom on Monday.
MDHHS also recommends masks in nursing homes, hospitals, jails, and homeless shelters.
Those fully vaccinated aren’t required to wear a mask under the current order.
Michigan's broad mask order ends July 1.
