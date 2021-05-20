(CBS DETROIT) – A Utica Community Schools teacher was hit with a major surprise on Thursday for his dedication to the classroom.
Mike Satawa was named Teacher of the Year and was surprised with a vehicle lease of his choice by the suburban collection.
The Eisenhower High School special education teacher was awarded for exemplary service to his students.
The Eisenhower High School special education teacher was awarded for exemplary service to his students.

Management from the suburban collection says they feel fortunate to be in a position to recognize and show gratitude to teachers because they give so much of themselves to their communities.
Satawa says the surprise took him by shock and that he’s grateful for the honor.
“They always say that usually teachers come from generations of teachers and the reason why I got involved in what I did was watching my dad as a teacher when I was growing up so I just want to say thanks again Utica schools and I’m no different than anybody else. There’s a whole bunch of us inside of this building and that building over there. I guess I was just lucky enough to get nominated and have good friends who thought good things about me,” said Satawa.
2021 marks the 19th year of the suburban collection's partnership in the Teacher of the Year program.
