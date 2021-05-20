(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old woman who was killed after a rollover crash on I-94 was not wearing a seat belt, Michigan State Police say.
It happened at 1:50 a.m. Thursday when troopers were dispatched to westbound I-94 near Concord Avenue.READ MORE: Student Seeks Changes At University Of Michigan After Sexual Misconduct
Troopers say when they arrived, the woman was trapped inside the car and had serious head trauma.
The Detroit Fire Department had to cut the roof off the car to get the woman out, MSP says.
She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.READ MORE: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
MSP says preliminary investigation revealed the woman lost control of the car, drove up the embankment, and rolled back onto the freeway.
The investigation is continuing pending vehicle inspection and ME reports.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Conservative Online Host Tudor Dixon Announces Run For Michigan Governor