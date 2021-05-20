FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in Fargo will spend six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and failing to report a fatal accident.
Twenty-nine-year-old David Torgenson was also given two years of probation Tuesday for the September death of 39-year-old Peter McKenney, who was originally from Minnesota, KVRR-TV reported. Authorities say McKenney was walking home from the grocery store when he was struck.
The Calumet, Michigan man will get 237 days of credit for time served.
Prosecutors initially charged 33-year-old Shanyell Headswift, of New Town, with criminal vehicular homicide after finding her behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck McKenney. The felony was eventually dismissed when authorities learned Torgenson was the driver and fled from the scene.
Headswift pleaded guilty in January to hindering law enforcement and was given one year of probation.
