(CBS DETROIT)– Starting June 1st all outdoor restrictions will be lifted in the State, and this venue director says, this is the best news they’ve gotten in a very long time.

“Finally, Finally,” Paul Wegert shouted during an interview Thursday.

Wegert is the Managing Director at the Inn at St. John in Plymouth. He can’t help but be excited after hearing Governor Whitmer’s announcement Thursday that outdoor capacity limits will be lifted starting June 1st.

Prior to the pandemic, the venue would host more than 250 weddings a year, mainly outdoors, he says in 2020 they had well under 50. His sales team breathing a sigh of relief, now that their busiest season will once again be just that.

“They’ve got brides going, when, when, when, and you know its hard because you’ve got flowers, invitations, you’ve got airline tickets, hotel reservations, it never stops, so this is great news,” said Wegert.

Wegert also excited a 75 year old event, that was canceled last year, will now happen.

“One of our largest events the Concours d’ Elegance at the end of July which is about 14,000 people,” Wegert said this year the event takes place July 23-25.

Whitmer also announced indoor venues such as restaurants can operate at 50% through June, and beginning July 1st the broad mask and gatherings order will be lifted. Also restaurants will no longer have curfews after that time.

Wegert says the challenge now is having enough staff to cover the events.

