LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The co-host of a conservative online news show announced her run for Michigan governor Thursday, becoming the latest candidate to enter the 2022 Republican primary in a bid to challenge Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.
Tudor Dixon, who helps to host “America’s Voice Live,” said she formerly worked in sales in the steel industry and is a breast cancer survivor and mother of four girls ages 7 to 11.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,372 New COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths Thursday
I am excited to announce that I am running for Governor to get Michigan back on track.
We will restore our state and help Michiganders build their American Dream once again!
Let’s do this Michigan!#tudordixon2022https://t.co/4Ta6qFPT5p
— Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) May 20, 2021READ MORE: Student Seeks Changes At University Of Michigan After Sexual Misconduct
“We must liberate Michiganders from lockdowns and unleash them to innovate, work and reap the fruits of their labor,” the 44-year-old from Norton Shores said in a statement that accused the first-term governor of “failed leadership.”
She is the sixth Republican — and first woman — to announce a bid or to form a gubernatorial committee. All are lesser-known candidates without major government experience who tout their outsider status.
Soon-to-be-retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig also may run. Others considering it include businessman and Iraq War veteran John James, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2020 and 2018, and businesswoman Lena Epstein, who ran for a congressional seat in suburban Detroit in 2018.
Whitmer has said coronavirus restrictions are needed to save lives. She is urging vaccinations. The state recently eased mask requirements. Capacity limits and gathering caps remain in place but may soon be loosened.MORE NEWS: Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.