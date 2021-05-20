'Finally, Finally' Director Of The Inn At St.John In Plymouth, Responds To June 1 Outdoor Capacity LiftThe managing director at the Inn at St. John in Plymouth excited now that outdoor restrictions will be lifted June 1. Says they can have more weddings and events after struggling during the pandemic.

Michigan Reports 1,372 New COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Student Seeks Changes At University Of Michigan After Sexual MisconductA student sued the University of Michigan on Thursday to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct, the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference providing updates on the State's response to COVID-19.

Conservative Online Host Tudor Dixon Announces Run For Michigan GovernorThe co-host of a conservative online news show announced her run for Michigan governor Thursday, becoming the latest candidate to enter the 2022 Republican primary in a bid to challenge Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

MSP: 18-Year-Old Driver Dead After Rollover Crash On I-94An 18-year-old woman who was killed after a rollover crash on I-94 was not wearing a seat belt, Michigan State Police say.