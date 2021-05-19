(CBS DETROIT) – Employees at Rocket Companies will soon return to the office.
Rocket’s CEO says starting June 7, Detroit employees will return to Rocket’s downtown office.READ MORE: Israeli Supporters Respond To Dearborn Protests, Gaza Violence
Under a hybrid model, employees will come into the office a few days out of the week.READ MORE: At Risk Teens Finding Their 'Lost Voices'
This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to permit businesses to resume in-person work on May 24.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Goes After Reality Star And Weight Loss Center Owner Over COVID Claim
