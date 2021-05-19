  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,560 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 31 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 879,685 and 18,741 deaths as of May 19.

READ MORE: Michigan Judge Dismisses One Of The Last Lawsuits Claiming 2020 Election Fraud In The State

 

READ MORE: Michigan To Restore Work-Search Rule, Keep $300 Supplement

In the state, as of May 14, there has been a total of 755,119 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Police: Couple Found Dead In Brownstown Township Home

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.