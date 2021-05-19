  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccine, Health Department, Michigan Care Improvement Registry, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Vaccine Card

(CBS DETROIT) – If you happen to lose your vaccine card, not all hope is lost.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says you can request another card from the local health department or healthcare provider that you received the shot from.

READ MORE: Israeli Supporters Respond To Dearborn Protests, Gaza Violence

You can also get a copy of your immunization record from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.

READ MORE: At Risk Teens Finding Their 'Lost Voices'

Local county health departments such as Wayne County are offering a replacement card just by calling.

MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Goes After Reality Star And Weight Loss Center Owner Over COVID Claim

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.