Southfield (CW50) – Detroit is becoming known around the country as a city that is making strides towards a revival and renewal of its downtown area. Is that a reality for all of Detroit’s residents or are there more areas that need the city’s attention?

In his book The Divided City: Poverty and Prosperity in Urban America, Author Alan Mallach explores the areas that keep Detroit from truly being a city on the verge of revival. He joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about how education and lack of a systemic workforce are the two areas keeping Detroit’s poverty rate so high.

He discusses the reality that 40% of Detroit’s residents are impoverished and how job training and education need to be the city’s top priority to pull Detroit’s residents out of poverty instead of large property investments like Little Caesar’s Arena.

He also goes into how Detroit’s educational systems are in much need of a rework and that allowing Detroiters the opportunity to choose the school in which their child attends would greatly help offset what he calls “multi-generational poverty.” This is the idea that people within an impoverished family do not have the educational opportunities and tools needed to get out of poverty when they reach adulthood, therefore, the family remains impoverished for generations.

These systems that hold Detroit from renewal are not as widely talked about as ideas like gentrification are in Detroit. However, Mallach feels that gentrification is a minor part of the issue and the city should shift its focus to education and job training.

Detroit still has a long way to go on its revival, but the more voices discussing the issues and coming up with resolutions, the better chance Detroit has to achieve its goals.

