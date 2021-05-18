(CBS DETROIT) – Faster Amtrak trains will travel through Michigan after receiving federal approval.
Starting May 25, Amtrak Midwest trains between Kalamazoo and Albion will travel at 110 miles per hour.
This follows infrastructure improvements on train tracks owned by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Amtrak also announced the return of the Pontiac, Detroit and Chicago Wolverine round trip on July 19.
