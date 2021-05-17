(CBS DETROIT) – Crews in hard hats and boots spotted on Farmer and Bates Monday to make repairs but not without some inconvenience.

“It’s a response to an emergency. As you know Detroit is investing quite a bit of money into infrastructure all over the city,” DWSD Maintenance and Repair Manager Kenneth Miller.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department shut-off valves for a large part of downtown Detroit where some businesses and residents either experienced no water at all or low water pressure.

The issue stems from a water main break affecting an eight-block radius in downtown.

“We found that there was a six-inch water main broken. This water main is actually connected to a 30-inch water main that runs down bates street and in order to do the repairs we have to do a larger isolation than your normal water main break,” said Miller.

DWSD officials say repairs started Monday instead of the weekend to minimize interference with local businesses and their weekend rush.

“As with anything, we won’t know until we get underground to truly find out what the problem truly is. DWSD is on the job and we’re working very diligently to get the problem resolved and we’re working hard for you and on our infrastructure every day,” said Miller.

Although a boil water advisory is not necessary, affected customers are encouraged to flush plumbing for 30 minutes once it’s restored before using water for hygiene, drinking and cooking.

