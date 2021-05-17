(CBS DETROIT) – A Royal Oak woman was arrested after allegedly driving more than 124 mph on Interstate 696.
The Detroit News reports the woman who has been identified as 40-year-old Angelina Gojcaj, also crashed into a median and attempted to flee police.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 2,230 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
It happened last Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. on the freeway near Mohawk Avenue.
In a statement released by police on Friday, Gojcaj exited at the 10 Mile ramp and tried to turn onto northbound Woodward. That’s when she reportedly lost control and struck the median. She also tried to flee the police on foot but was arrested.READ MORE: Mayor Duggan Announces James White As Interim Detroit Police Chief
Gojcaj has been charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended, second offense according to the Detroit News.
She was arraigned in 44th District Court and received a $1,000 personal bond. Gojcaj also has conditions not to leave the state, drive or use drugs and alcohol according to police. The Detroit News reports she must also submit to drug testing and commit no new crimes.MORE NEWS: State Says Over 275,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Were Administered As Ford Field Clinic Comes To An End
