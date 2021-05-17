(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating two separate shootings that left one dead and another in critical condition.
The first shooting happened Sunday at 8:35 p.m. in the area of Nashville and Bradford. Police say a 19-year-old man was attending a house party in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect. He was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The second shooting took place almost an hour later in the 16600 block of Mark Twain. Police say a 26-year-old man was trying to assist his sister who was in a physical altercation with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend. At some point, the man was shot by the sister’s ex-boyfriend and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police arrested the 25-year-old man and this is an ongoing investigation.
Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change upon further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
