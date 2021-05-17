MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,230 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 20 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, May 15. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,115 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 876,854 and 18,627 deaths as of May 17.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
