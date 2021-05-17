(CBS DETROIT) – The company hired to fly Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida, is not authorized to operate chartered flights, according to the Detroit Free Press.
This is the aircraft Whitmer’s office confirmed she flew on back in March.READ MORE: Dearborn Pro-Palestinian Protests: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Joined Protesters Ahead Of Biden's Visit
A spokesperson for the FAA says Air Eagle LLC does not have the certification chartered companies are required to have.READ MORE: Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
The Detroit-based company could face civil penalties.
This comes after Republican lawmakers criticized the governor for taking the trip amid state COVID-19 restrictions.MORE NEWS: Water Main Break Temporarily Shuts Off Water Downtown
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.