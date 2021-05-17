(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company announces production delays for its new Ford Bronco.
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
This comes after Ford announced production cuts at its assembly plants due to the microchip shortage.
Ford says the overwhelming demand will push some bronco orders into 2022 while others are still on schedule.
