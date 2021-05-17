(CBS DETROIT) – Over a thousand pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city of Dearborn over the weekend.
Including congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent.READ MORE: Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
Palestinian supporters and Democratic lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden’s support of the Israeli government in the Gaza airstrikes.READ MORE: Water Main Break Temporarily Shuts Off Water Downtown
President Biden is scheduled to visit a Ford plant in Dearborn on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer's Controversial Trip: FAA Says Aircraft Was Unauthorized
