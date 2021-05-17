  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dearborn, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, President Joe Biden, pro-palestinian protest

(CBS DETROIT) – Over a thousand pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city of Dearborn over the weekend.

Including congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent.

READ MORE: Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks

Palestinian supporters and Democratic lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden’s support of the Israeli government in the Gaza airstrikes.

READ MORE: Water Main Break Temporarily Shuts Off Water Downtown

President Biden is scheduled to visit a Ford plant in Dearborn on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer's Controversial Trip: FAA Says Aircraft Was Unauthorized

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.