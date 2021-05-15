Chief Search: Detroit Board Of Police Commissioners Agree To Find CandidatesIn an unanimous vote, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners agreed to select a candidate for the chief's job.

Under Proposal N The City Of Detroit Says Demo, Rehab Of Abandon Properties UnderwayThe city of Detroit says they are near completing the demo of the first 100 abandon homes in the city and plans to tear down 3000 in a year under the Proposal N plan.

Drugstores Offer Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Age 12-15 Under New ApprovalCVS and Walgreens kicked off vaccinations for those ages 12 to 15. Here's what to know.

Michigan Reports 1,766 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Whitmer: Fully Vaccinated Michiganders No Longer Required To Wear A Mask Indoors Or OutdoorsThe new order will go into effect on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m. to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on face coverings.

District Keeps Kids At Home Because Of Lack Of Bus DriversStudents in a southern Michigan school district are learning from home through Friday because of a lack of bus drivers.