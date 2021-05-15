BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, May 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
PENULTIMATE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength.
Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is focusing on an end game.
Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy also star.
The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom (#412).
Original airdate 5/17/2021