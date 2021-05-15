ALL AMERICAN – Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
TAKING A STAND – When the truth comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious and is left to face the consequences.READ MORE: Chief Search: Detroit Board Of Police Commissioners Agree To Find Candidates
Seeing everything going on, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) doesn’t want to sit on the sidelines and asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season.
Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something personal by himself, but after a conversation with his dad he realizes what has really happened.
Meanwhile, Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) is worried about Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and turns to his friends for help.READ MORE: Under Proposal N The City Of Detroit Says Demo, Rehab Of Abandon Properties Underway
Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, Bre-Z and Karimah Westbrook also star.
Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Lorna Osunsanmi. (#312).
Original airdate 5/17/2021MORE NEWS: Drugstores Offer Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Age 12-15 Under New Approval