Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer).

Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences.

Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions.

Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi (#710).

Original airdate 5/18/2021