THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer).
Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences.
Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions.
Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi (#710).
Original airdate 5/18/2021