CHARMED – Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) must save Jordan (Jordan Donica) from a fate worse than death, but at great personal cost to themselves; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) sets off on a process of transformation.
Also starring Poppy Drayton.
Ken Fink directed the episode written by Aziza Abu Butain and Sidney Quashie (#313).
Original airdate 5/21/21.