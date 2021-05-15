BATWOMAN – Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HUNGRY FOR MORE – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a new challenge when Gotham’s Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix.READ MORE: Chief Search: Detroit Board Of Police Commissioners Agree To Find Candidates
Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson.READ MORE: Under Proposal N The City Of Detroit Says Demo, Rehab Of Abandon Properties Underway
Rob Duncan directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Maya Houston (#214).
Original airdate 5/16/2021.MORE NEWS: Drugstores Offer Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Age 12-15 Under New Approval
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.