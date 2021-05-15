WALKER – Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
FLASHBACK – The show flashes back to the days right before and after Emily’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death and how the entire Walker family dealt with the sudden tragic loss (#112).READ MORE: Chief Search: Detroit Board Of Police Commissioners Agree To Find Candidates
Steve Robin directed the episode with story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke.READ MORE: Under Proposal N The City Of Detroit Says Demo, Rehab Of Abandon Properties Underway
Original airdate 5/20/2021.MORE NEWS: Drugstores Offer Pfizer Vaccine For Kids Age 12-15 Under New Approval
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.