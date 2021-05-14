MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,766 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 34 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 873,335 and 18,500 deaths as of May 14.READ MORE: District Keeps Kids At Home Because Of Lack Of Bus Drivers
In the state, as of May 7, there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.
