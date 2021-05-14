(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the 2021 Ford Fireworks will be a television only event and will have no spectators in attendance.
The fireworks are schedule for June 28.
The the 2020 Ford Fireworks were also moved to a TV-only event due to COVID-19.
Duggan said on Thursday following a ribbon-cutting event an official announcement would come from The Parade Company who organizes the event.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.