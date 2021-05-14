(CBS DETROIT) – The process to find Detroit’s new chief of police has officially begun.
In an unanimous vote, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners agreed to select a candidate for the chief's job.
The board also plans to hire a search firm to help evaluate candidates.
Mayor Mike Duggan will then select a finalist and the Detroit City Council will approve or deny the candidate.
Police Chief James Craig's retirement goes into effect on June 1.
