Former Governor, Michigan, Rick Snyder

(CBS DETROIT)Former Governor Rick Snyder is going after Attorney General Dana Nessel over bankruptcy records.

Snyder’s attorney’s argue Nessel’s office needs to be held in contempt for releasing bankruptcy documents as part of his ongoing Flint trial.

They filed a motion in Michigan’s eastern district saying the documents should have remained private.

Nessel’s office claims its just a detraction by Snyder’s defense team.

