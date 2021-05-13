(CBS DETROIT) – Parents or guardians can now bring children ages 12-15 to Ford Field for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic at Ford Field closes on May 17 and first dose patients will finish the series at the nearest Meijer location, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Patients under 18 must have a parent or guardian present and a medical professional will be available to answer any questions.
Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is encouraged. Text EndCOVID to 75049 or call 888-535-6136 (press 1).
