MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,057 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 112 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 73 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 871,569 and 18,467 deaths as of May 13.

In the state, as of May 7, there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
