(CBS DETROIT) – A new restaurant is opening in Detroit’s New Center.
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen held a ribbon cutting to show off the “all-day-breakfast” menu and décor inspired by the legendary boxer.READ MORE: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Begins Final Piece Of East Riverfront Project
The restaurant is home of the former New Center Eatery and the owner Johnny Cannon also manages Sweet Magnolia’s in Southfield.
Joe Louis' son, Joe, said today that there is no better place to recognize the accomplishments of the African American community than Detroit. This building sat vacant for a decade. Now, it's a beautiful new restaurant that celebrates this Detroit icon. pic.twitter.com/PPiKV1C8tMREAD MORE: Snyder Team Goes After Michigan AG Nessel Over Bankruptcy Records Released During Flint Case
— Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) May 13, 2021
Cannon says he’s consulting with Joe Louis II on the project.
The restaurant will open to the public Friday, May 14 with brunch menu items seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Having my partner Joe Louis here today commemorating his dad in such a way for the city of Detroit is very special. We put a lot of heart and love into the food which is most important because we want to make sure everyone comes in and have a great meal, but even bringing great service and hospitality to the area is very important as well,” said Cannon.
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen is located at 6549 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.MORE NEWS: Michigan Public Service Commission Says The State Won't Be Affected By Gas Shortage
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.