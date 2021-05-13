Southfield (CW50) – The popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has grown significantly since their conception, with the last few years seeing the idea of the virtual money become a mainstream currency. But what exactly is a cryptocurrency and how can it be important for a lot of people’s financial profiles?
Isaiah Jackson, Author of Bitcoin & Black America, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about how the growing value and popularity of Bitcoin is good for Black America.READ MORE: Michigan Health Officials Urge Primary Care Doctors To Help Vaccinate
Jackson explains what a cryptocurrency actually is, how and where you can purchase them, and how they can benefit your personal finances and investments. He also talks about how cryptocurrencies have become so popular that some can actually be used in debit form at in-person store across the world.READ MORE: ‘100K By Labor Day’ Plan Pushes Incentives To Fill Labor Shortage
Jackson’s book, Bitcoin & Black America, is an overview of cryptocurrencies and how the current money system in a America has been discriminatory toward minorities for decades, and explains how cryptocurrencies are giving the black community an opportunity to close the economic gap and find equality in America’s economy.
Viewers should not act upon this content or information without first seeking appropriate advice from an accountant, financial planner, lawyer or other professional.MORE NEWS: Former UAW President Dennis Williams Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50