(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy held a groundbreaking ceremony for construction on the final piece of the East Riverfront.
The project aims to revitalize the former Uniroyal site to complete 3.5 miles of trail along the Detroit River.
Conservancy officials say the walkway will connect other Riverfront parks and Belle Isle.
General Motors also announced a $2.5 million donation to support the project.
