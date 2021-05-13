(CBS DETROIT)– 13 year old Megan Sims gave the thumbs up to her parents on Thursday after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 shot. She’s one of the first in her age group to receive the vaccine at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield.

“I feel actually really well, it didn’t really hurt, I thought it was going to hurt much more, but it worked like a charm,” Megan said.

Being virtual since the start of the pandemic, Megan says she got the shot because she’s ready to get back to school and enjoy other activities. She says it’s unfortunate that many of her peers are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“It’s like because of social media and all the misinformation in the world some people get drawn into that and it’s really sad,” said Megan

Dr. Matthew Sims is Megan’s father and Director of Infectious Disease Research for Beaumont Health, he says he receives calls often from parents who have concerns about the vaccines.

“We can only go with the science right, the studies been done, it’s very, very effective in children and there were no particular side effects,” said Sims.

Dr. Sims says vaccinating this age group is critical in the fight against COVID.

“While they don’t tend to get as sick, they do spread the virus, so it’s important everybody gets vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus” Sims said.

14 year old Koby Rauner also received the shot on Thursday at Beaumont and says he not only wants to protect his teammates, but also his younger sibling and other family members from the virus.

“I’ll be able to play my best because I don’t get the virus and can protect others as well,” Koby said.

For minors getting vaccinations they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

