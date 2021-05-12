MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,171 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 17 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 869,512 and 18,355 deaths as of May 12.READ MORE: Pontiac Woman Charged After Allegedly Stabbing 75-Year-Old Sleeping Grandfather
In the state, as of May 7, there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
