MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,171 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 17 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 869,512 and 18,355 deaths as of May 12.

In the state, as of May 7, there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

