(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday that the city will offer vaccinations for Detroiters age 12-15.

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received CDC approval, we have made arrangements for it to be available at each of our walk-in and drive-up locations. While available, it will be up to parents to make the best decision for their family whether to have their children vaccinated. READ MORE: ‘100K By Labor Day’ Plan Pushes Incentives To Fill Labor Shortage — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) May 12, 2021

The mayor added that the city’s Good Neighborhood $50 incentive would not be offered if the person receiving the vaccination is under the age of 18.

Starting Thursday, parents can either call to schedule an appointment for their child or children ages 12-15, or go straight to one of the clinics run by the health department.

Locations currently available are:

M-F locations (hours vary)

TCF Center

Northwest Activities Center

Samaritan Center

Farwell Recreation Center

Roberto Clemente Recreation Center

Clark Park

Straight Gate Church

Saturday locations (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Greater Grace Temple

Kemeny Recreation Center

Grace Community Church

New Providence Baptist Church

Greater Emmanuel COGIC

Galilee Baptist Church

How to get an appointment for Detroiters age 12-17

To get a vaccination, a child can arrive with a parent or guardian at any of the city-run walk-in locations, or the parent or guardian can schedule an appointment by calling 313-230-0505.

The scheduling call center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form and provide identification.

A parent or guardian must accompany any child ages 12-17 to their appointment. Children under the age of 17 will not need proof of identification.

A full list and map of locations can be found here.

