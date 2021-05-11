(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking a man wanted in a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.
It happened Wednesday, May 5 at 12:10 p.m. in the 16800 block of Livernois.READ MORE: Massive $8.6 Million Stormwater Project Will Help Reduce Floods In A Westside Detroit Neighborhood
Police say an unknown male suspect fired multiple gunshots striking a 46-year-old man. The suspect reportedly fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.
The 46-year-old man was transported to a local hospital by first responders where he later died from his injuries.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,992 New COVID-19 Cases, 99 Deaths Tuesday
Police say the suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build. He was wearing a black face mask, clear gloves, a dark-colored Adidas zip-up hooded jacket with dark-colored pants, and light-colored gym shoes. He was also armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 313-596-6189 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's West Side
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.