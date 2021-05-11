(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 10:26 p.m. in the 27000 block of Fenkell.
Police say that a 50-year old male victim was struck by an unknown driver.
Police say that a 50-year old male victim was struck by an unknown driver.

The suspect was driving a light-colored SUV with a ladder rack and ladders on the roof.
After the accident, the suspect continued driving and failed to stop.
If anyone has seen this vehicle or knows of its whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
