(CBS DETROIT) – One of the universities considered a hotspot for COVID-19 cases is ending its outdoor mask mandate.

Michigan State University announced masks are not required during outdoor settings except in gatherings of 100 or more.

The school says it made the changes after the CDC issued new guidelines.

The state health department currently reports over 4,100 cases linked to MSU.

