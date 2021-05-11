  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,992 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 99 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 32 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: Massive $8.6 Million Stormwater Project Will Help Reduce Floods In A Westside Detroit Neighborhood

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 867,341 and 18,338 deaths as of May 11.

 

READ MORE: Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's West Side

In the state, as of May 7 there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Great Lakes Water Surge Eases After 2 Record-Setting Years

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.