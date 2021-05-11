MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,992 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 99 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 32 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Massive $8.6 Million Stormwater Project Will Help Reduce Floods In A Westside Detroit Neighborhood
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 867,341 and 18,338 deaths as of May 11.
READ MORE: Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's West Side
In the state, as of May 7 there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Great Lakes Water Surge Eases After 2 Record-Setting Years
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.