Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, Lake St. Clair Metropark, Michigan, rapid covid-19 testing

(CBS DETROIT) – A drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to open at Lake St. Clair Metropark.

Free tests will be administered on Friday and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until noon. Organizers say the first 300 tested will receive a $10 gift card to use at any of the 13 Metroparks.

The imitative is a part of a partnership between the state health department and the Huron Clinton Metroparks.

For more information visit here.

