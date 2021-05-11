(CBS DETROIT) – A drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to open at Lake St. Clair Metropark.
Free tests will be administered on Friday and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until noon. Organizers say the first 300 tested will receive a $10 gift card to use at any of the 13 Metroparks.
The imitative is a part of a partnership between the state health department and the Huron Clinton Metroparks.
For more information visit here.
