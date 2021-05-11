MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — A man has died weeks after he was among eight people who were injured in a natural gas explosion and fire at a southern Michigan home.
Family members said Dustin Boggess, 38, rushed back into the Marshall house to rescue a 2-year-old child during the April 12 incident. He died Friday.
“If he had a chance to do it all over again, knowing that he would still lose his life, he would do it in a heartbeat,” cousin Ashley Johnson told WOOD-TV. “That’s just who he was.”
A 27-year-old woman remains at University of Michigan hospital, and the girl is at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, Marshall Fire Chief Martin Erskine said Monday.
Erskine said he didn’t have any details about Boggess’ rescue effort.
"All occupants were out of the house upon our arrival," he said.
