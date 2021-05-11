(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s casinos — MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino — reported nearly $109 million in monthly aggregate revenue in April while operating at limited capacity due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Table games and slots generated $107.44 million in revenue, and retail sports betting produced a revenue of $1.54 million.

Monthly revenue fell 3.1% when compared with March results, but revenue for table games and slots for the three casinos was up by 30.9% compared to this time last year.

The market shares for April were:

MGM, 40%

MotorCity, 37%

Greektown, 23%

Monthly table games and slot revenue earned by each casino was:

MGM, $43.20 million

MotorCity, $39.92 million

Greektown, $24.32 million

During April, the three Detroit casinos paid $8.7 million in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan.

The casinos also reported submitting $12.8 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit during April.

In addition to this, retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts by casino were:

MGM, $604,701,

MotorCity, $420,605,

Greektown, $517,224

Qualified adjusted gross receipts are gross sports betting receipts minus the monetary value of free play incentives provided to and wagered by bettors.

