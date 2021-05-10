(CBS DETROIT) – A motorcycle crash in Roseville left one dead and another in serious condition, police say.
It happened on May 9 at 8:50 p.m. on Gratiot Avenue and Little Mack.
Police say two people were on a motorcycle traveling northbound on Gratiot at Little Mack and collided with a vehicle that was entering northbound on Gratiot from westbound on Little Mack.
A 34-year-old man from Clay Township was driving the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in serious condition.
The driver of the car was not injured, police say.
Roseville police are asking anyone who has information or witnessed the crash to contact police at 586-447-4502.
